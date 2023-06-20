Advertise With Us

Michigan motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash after police pursuit

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred after a police pursuit on Monday.

State police say that the crash happened on M-43 near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township around 11:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation says that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” east on M-43 during a pursuit with a Bangor Police Department patrol vehicle. The motorcyclist then struck a Ford pickup, which was backing out of a driveway. The pickup truck was then hit a second time by the patrol vehicle.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a Paw Paw man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old Ford driver suffered minor injuries. The Bangor police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway.

