Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Government updates bariatric surgery guidelines

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Obesity is a major problem in America, with nearly 15 million people termed “grossly overweight.”

For some, bariatric surgery is the best option. However, for years there’s been a certain number needed before it’s been granted.

For years, that BMI had to be 40 to qualify for surgery, but a few months ago, the government had to lower it to 30.

“As it climbs up and up, with every five increased points in BMI, somebody’s chances of dying goes up by 30%,” said Kuldeep Singh, MD, bariatric surgeon at Mercy Medical Baltimore.

A statistic not lost on Kate Gauss, who at 5′3″ weighed 270 lbs. with a BMI of 47.

“My whole life I had been overweight, and I felt like if I lose that weight, then I lose part of who I am,” Gauss said.

Kate’s a diabetic. But even more alarming, her body fat was choking her liver.

“We found that I had an enlarged fatty liver,” Gauss recalled.

“When somebody realizes that there is a problem with their obesity, I think they cross a line. Either something happened in their life, or something they were doing that they couldn’t do anymore,” Dr. Singh said.

Shortly after that bad news, Kate’s sugars soared and she was hit with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Kate had weight-loss surgery, bringing her weight down to 148 lbs. and her BMI to 26 in 18 months.

“The beauty of gastric bypass is that it’s tested for over 60 years,” Dr. Singh explained.

After three decades of needing a BMI of 40 to qualify for surgery, the government lowered that number to 30 because obesity soared by 170%.

“Surgery is essentially just a tool, but that’s all it is- it’s a tool,” Gauss said. “You still have to put in the work.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the...
Woman shot, killed while sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.
High-speed pursuit ends with 2 arrested in Fulton County
88-year-old Edwardsburg man flown to hospital after tractor rolls over, traps him

Latest News

What's Cooking: Deals on meals in Michiana
South Bend Police accepting applications for ‘Citizen Police Academy’
Donations needed for annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive
Investigation underway after fire at Highlands Apartments
Stevensville man involved in Baroda Township shooting dies in jail