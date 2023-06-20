Medical Moment: Government updates bariatric surgery guidelines

(WNDU) - Obesity is a major problem in America, with nearly 15 million people termed “grossly overweight.”

For some, bariatric surgery is the best option. However, for years there’s been a certain number needed before it’s been granted.

For years, that BMI had to be 40 to qualify for surgery, but a few months ago, the government had to lower it to 30.

“As it climbs up and up, with every five increased points in BMI, somebody’s chances of dying goes up by 30%,” said Kuldeep Singh, MD, bariatric surgeon at Mercy Medical Baltimore.

A statistic not lost on Kate Gauss, who at 5′3″ weighed 270 lbs. with a BMI of 47.

“My whole life I had been overweight, and I felt like if I lose that weight, then I lose part of who I am,” Gauss said.

Kate’s a diabetic. But even more alarming, her body fat was choking her liver.

“We found that I had an enlarged fatty liver,” Gauss recalled.

“When somebody realizes that there is a problem with their obesity, I think they cross a line. Either something happened in their life, or something they were doing that they couldn’t do anymore,” Dr. Singh said.

Shortly after that bad news, Kate’s sugars soared and she was hit with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Kate had weight-loss surgery, bringing her weight down to 148 lbs. and her BMI to 26 in 18 months.

“The beauty of gastric bypass is that it’s tested for over 60 years,” Dr. Singh explained.

After three decades of needing a BMI of 40 to qualify for surgery, the government lowered that number to 30 because obesity soared by 170%.

“Surgery is essentially just a tool, but that’s all it is- it’s a tool,” Gauss said. “You still have to put in the work.”

