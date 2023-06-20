Marshall County man arrested for child neglect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old Marshall County man has been arrested after his four-month-old child was injured on Sunday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Blake L. Darrah, was arrested for neglect of a dependent, a level three felony. The four-month-old was taken to St. Joseph Regional Hospital for examination and then transferred to another hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Darrah caused injuries to the child. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Darrah is being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond.

