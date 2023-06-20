Advertise With Us

Investigation underway after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake

Investigation underway after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake on June 19, 2023.
Investigation underway after helicopter crashes into Cedar Lake on June 19, 2023.(NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - First responders searched for two passengers after their helicopter crashed into Cedar Lake around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The conditions of the two occupants are unclear at this time.

The Hobart Fire Department said that it had responders standing by to assist in the rescue efforts.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

