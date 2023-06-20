Advertise With Us

Humane Society of Elkhart County hosting microchip, vaccine event

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is hosting its second “Community Boost” for our furry friends!

The event is happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Salvation Army in Goshen.

Pets will be able to receive free rabies and distemper vaccines and microchips.

You don’t have to be an Elkhart County resident to show up! Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier, and cats should be in a carrier as well.

