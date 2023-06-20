Goshen Orthopedics unveils new joint replacement technology

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Orthopedics is showing off its new robot that’s already helping with hip surgeries.

Meet Ollie, the ortho-bot! Ollie is a smart robot that is used by orthopedic surgeons to plan and perform different joint replacements. This is the only robot of its kind in Elkhart County.

16 News Now got a chance to talk to a surgeon, who shared how the robot is helping him do his job better.

“For me, as a surgeon, robotics is great; it’s very similar to a non-robotic surgery,” said Dr. Kyle Carlson, orthopedic surgeon at Goshen Orthopedics. “But we get significantly more feedback during the surgery, to make sure what we’re planning to do, and what the CT and the robot are planning to do, shake hands, and make sure everything is on the same page.”

And the robot isn’t just helping the surgeon; the machine also offers less pain on average after surgery for patients, along with other advantages!

