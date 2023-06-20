Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Even Hotter Today in Michiana

Temperatures will hover around 90 the next few days
Even Hotter Today in Michiana
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The ridge of high pressure we discussed last week will keep skies dry through the start of this week. A strong ridge over the area will block a low pressure system from moving north, limiting rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will average around 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday followed by the mid 80s Thursday Friday and Saturday. A weak front on Friday will elevate rain chances a bit, but overall we’ll be watching for scattered showers and isolated storms. Morning temperatures will be warmer than last week with most days starting in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 89F. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 88F. Low 64F. Wind E at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84F. Low 64F. Wind ENE at 10 to 25 mph.

