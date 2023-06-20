Elkhart building officials to examine apartment complex after recent fires

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart fire officials are praising a resident of The Highlands apartments for their help in alerting fellow tenants about a weekend fire.

“Him and his girlfriend actually went in and started pounding on doors, and he actually pulled the pull station fire alarm to help activate that and alert all the other occupants throughout the building,” described Elkhart Deputy Fire Marshal Geoff Crist.

Officials said the fire broke out sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of Troon Court. That’s where crews found heavy smoke and fire emanating from the roof of a building.

Crist said they later determined the fire was in the attic and took three-and-a-half hours to be suppressed.

“Fires usually double in size every 30 seconds, so if you think about it, if it started 15 minutes ago, and it burned for a half hour before someone saw something, you have a very well-involved fire,” Crist said.

The Saturday fire marks the second blaze to hit Highlands residents in a little over two months. The fire in April impacted 12 units while the incident over the weekend damaged 30 apartments.

Crist said the frequency of fires in the same area is not common.

“It’s not very common. I don’t think there was anything, you know, insidious or anything like that. It’s just...bad luck” he said.

On Wednesday, the Elkhart fire marshal and city building code officials will be examining the rest of the Highlands buildings to ensure all fire stops are in place and that there are no penetrations in the roof.

