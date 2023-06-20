Ask the Doctor: Air quality, alcohol consumption, and nasal congestion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctor Bob Cassady joins us every week to answer your medical questions on 16 News Now at Noon.

We start with one that’s a big talk this week once again, today is an “Air Quality Action Day” for high ozone levels. Rebecca, who has asthma, wants to know:

What does an Air Quality Action Day mean, and who needs to be concerned about it?

Dr. Bob: There are a number of expert groups that monitor air quality. When air quality is poor for different reasons they may issue an alert. Air quality is going to affect people with allergies or chronic lung diseases such as asthma. It may also affect people who don’t have these problems if they are exercising outside. You can use this information to make decisions about your activities. It may be helpful not to spend as much time outside on air quality days, or it can at least give you the awareness that you need to be cautious and keep your medicines with you for asthma.

Joe wants to know:

Does alcohol make you more congested?

Dr. Bob: Joe, the simple answer to your questions is yes. There is a condition called alcohol-induced rhinitis. This is actually fairly common: happening in over 10% of people, and more commonly in people with asthma. Alcohol causes blood vessels to open up and allow more blood to come in. When more blood comes into the nose, this increases how much the nose runs. This problem is probably not going to cause a long-term problem but might be bothersome.

Dr. Cassady, can you tell us about rebound nasal congestion?

Dr. Bob: Rebound nasal congestion is a very common problem we encounter due to the use of over-the-counter decongestant sprays such as Afrin. As I mentioned above, when there is increased blood flow to the nose, it causes more congestion. The way that Afrin works is that it decreases blood flow to the nose and therefore dries up congestion. As anyone who has used it knows, decongestant sprays are very effective. Unfortunately, though, if they are used for more than a couple days, the body realizes there is not enough blood flow and tries to increase the blood flow. Then when the medicine wears off, the problem gets even worse. This leads to a vicious cycle where someone uses the spray over and over for a long time. The answer is to stop using the spray because it is the source of the persistent congestion.

