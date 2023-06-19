Woman killed sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.

BARODA Twp., Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Baroda Twp.

Around 2:10 p.m., Michigan State Police Niles Post troopers responded to the 2100 block of Russell Rd. on a call of a shooting.

The victim and her husband were sitting on their backyard patio when a suspect— identified as a 60-year-old Stevensville man— without any visible provocation, pulled a handgun from his pocket, and shot the woman.

Then, the victim’s husband was able to disarm the suspect after a brief struggle, before the suspect fled the scene.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the Berrien Co. Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.