Advertise With Us

Woman killed sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the...
Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the Berrien Co. Prosecutor’s Office.(Michigan State Police Niles Post (Twitter))
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARODA Twp., Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Baroda Twp.

Around 2:10 p.m., Michigan State Police Niles Post troopers responded to the 2100 block of Russell Rd. on a call of a shooting.

The victim and her husband were sitting on their backyard patio when a suspect— identified as a 60-year-old Stevensville man— without any visible provocation, pulled a handgun from his pocket, and shot the woman.

Then, the victim’s husband was able to disarm the suspect after a brief struggle, before the suspect fled the scene.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the Berrien Co. Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a...
Mishawaka police respond to 2-vehicle crash on Main Street
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987
Uniroyal 'BlastCast' in Mishawaka
Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

Latest News

Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, South Mill Street will close between 4th Street and 3rd...
Detours in Mishawaka due to water repairs and sewer work
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households
The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.
Critical Need for O+ Blood
24 apartments damaged in Elkhart fire