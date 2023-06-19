Tina Turner tribute show headed to the Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for a Tina Turner tribute show coming to the Lerner Theatre in December!

The national tour for “One Night of Tina” is stopping in Elkhart on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can take a journey through the remarkable life of the “Queen of Rock and Roll” as the show highlights her chart-topping hits that have defined generations.

From powerful anthems like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” to soulful ballads like “Private Dancer” and “Simply the Best,” the production brings together a talented cast of performers who embody the energy, charisma, and unmistakable voice of Tina Turner.

To purchase event tickets, click here.

The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main St.

