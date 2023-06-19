South Bend seeks photo, video service for Fusion Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you know someone with a camera?

Well, South Bend city officials are looking for photo and video services to capture all the action and excitement for the city’s Fusion Fest in September.

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts is looking for entries of proposals to provide photo and/or video services for the Fusion Fest on September 9 and 10. The deadline for these requests is 4 p.m. on July 14.

The selected videographer will provide the following:

Event coverage for the entirety of the two-day festival. The Provider may utilize subcontractors or employees to provide full coverage. During the August discovery meeting with the vendor, VPA will provide a list of “must capture” elements of the events.

The festival hours are as follows:

September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

September 10, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Raw footage captured during the event for VPA to use in future marketing pieces.

One fully edited video recapping the event (1.5 minutes) due two weeks after the festival

3 revisions of video as needed

The selected photographer will provide the following:

Event coverage for the entirety of the two-day festival. The Provider may utilize subcontractors or employees to provide full coverage. During the August discovery meeting with the vendor, VPA will provide a list of “must capture” elements of the events.

The festival hours are as follows:

September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

September 10, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

At least 200 fully edited photos of the event delivered in high resolution and web resolution due two weeks after the festival

At least 15 highlight photos of the event due one day after the festival to be used for social media posts recapping the event.

The request for proposals opens on Tuesday.

Proposals must be emailed to sbfusionfest@southbendin.gov with “Fusion Fest Video and Photo Proposal” as the subject line.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.