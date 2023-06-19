South Bend recounting votes for 2nd District Democratic nomination

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A recount is underway of the Democratic nomination for the South Bend Common Council 2nd District.

Following last month’s primary, in which Ophelia Gooden-Rodgers beat Jordan Giger by 15 votes.

Officials are hand-checking ballots, only the ones that apply to the second district race.

The ones counted by voting machines on Election Day. The commission reviewed rejected ballots and, ultimately, set two votes aside to consider.

Recount Commissioner David Smith says voting machines are typically accurate, and it’s proving to be true for this race.

