South Bend operating on holiday trash pick-up schedule

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re waiting on your trash to get scooped up, here’s a reminder, the city is adjusting its schedule this week because of the holiday.

The city’s trash and yard waste pick-up service will be pushed back a day later than normal through June 23.

So, if you have your trash usually picked up on Monday, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and so on.

Normal trash pickup will return the following week.

