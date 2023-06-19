Advertise With Us

South Bend Fire Department investigating overnight commercial fire

The South Bend Fire Department got a call to International Baking Services at 1:45a.m. on June...
The South Bend Fire Department got a call to International Baking Services at 1:45a.m. on June 19.(Owen Volkerijk)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning commercial fire at International Baking Services near the South Bend International Airport on June 19.

International Baking Services is a company that creates flavors for use in food product manufacturing.

The call for the fire came in at 1:45a.m., and it required a ladder truck to be put out.

It’s extent of the damage or any injuries is not yet known. This story will be updated with any future information shared.

