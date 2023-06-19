South Bend Fire Department investigating overnight commercial fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning commercial fire at International Baking Services near the South Bend International Airport on June 19.

International Baking Services is a company that creates flavors for use in food product manufacturing.

The call for the fire came in at 1:45a.m., and it required a ladder truck to be put out.

It’s extent of the damage or any injuries is not yet known. This story will be updated with any future information shared.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.