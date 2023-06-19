Advertise With Us

Second fire in nearly two months damages Elkhart apartment buildings

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -.

24 apartments are damaged, after an apartment complex fire on the north side of Elkhart.

The call came in around 4:30 P.M on Saturday, firefighters responded to the Highlands apartments in the 2600 block of Troon court.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. It was later determined the fire started in the attic.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to recover.

The building’s residents were displaced with the Red Cross being called in to help those affected. This is the second fire in nearly two months at the Highland apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a...
Mishawaka police respond to 2-vehicle crash on Main Street
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987
Uniroyal 'BlastCast' in Mishawaka
Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

Latest News

O+ blood needed locally
Mishawaka road work
Improved internet access in Michigan
Elderly man injured in tractor accident
24 apts. damaged in Elkhart fire