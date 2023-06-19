Second fire in nearly two months damages Elkhart apartment buildings

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -.

24 apartments are damaged, after an apartment complex fire on the north side of Elkhart.

The call came in around 4:30 P.M on Saturday, firefighters responded to the Highlands apartments in the 2600 block of Troon court.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. It was later determined the fire started in the attic.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to recover.

The building’s residents were displaced with the Red Cross being called in to help those affected. This is the second fire in nearly two months at the Highland apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

