Niles hosts third annual Juneteenth celebration at Plym Park

By Alex Almanza
Updated: 15 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The third annual Niles Juneteenth Festival kicked off at Plym Park on Monday.

It featured live musical artists, food, and even a parade!

Event organizers say it’s all about promoting, understanding, and unifying with people around us.

“We need to be able to be recognized as to who we are and what we stand for,” said Beverly Woodson, a volunteer with the event. “Our children need to be able to be recognized. When they look in the books, they need to be able to say, ‘this is who we are.’”

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Event organizers are hoping for the continued growth of the Niles Juneteenth Festival for years to come.

“It’s just like one big family. A big family picnic!” said Woodson. “This is why we told everyone to bring your chairs, bring your picnic baskets and just come hang out with us.”

