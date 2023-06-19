Mishawaka community participates in ‘Strides for Freedom Walk’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of folks took part in the Sain Joseph-Mishawaka Medical Center’s “Strides for Freedom Walk.”

It kicked off this morning at 11:30 a.m. People who attended say the walk around the “Healing Garden” is really about the journey we’ve taken as a nation to repair freedom.

While the walk demonstrates the progress we’ve made, people are saying there’s still a lot more work to be done.

“We definitely need to make sure we have equality when it comes to Healthcare access, mental health services,” said Latorya Greene, Saint Joseph Health System. “Even when it comes to the criminal justice system and even when we think about police brutality as well too. We just need to make sure that for all laws, all policies, everything applies to all.”

This year marks a milestone for the event too. It’s the first one where people celebrated and reflected together and in-person.

