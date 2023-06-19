Hundreds attend 39th annual Father’s Day Festival at Lemon Creek Winery

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) — Hundreds of dads and their families gathered at Lemon Creek Winery to celebrate the 39th annual Father’s Day Festival.

This event is one of Michigan’s longest running festivals according to event organizers. Today’s event featured musical bands, a Corvette car show, food and wine.

“We drink the wine,” said Eric Schuerman, who was out celebrating with friends and family. “We love Lemon Creek Winery. We’re supporters of the winery here.”

People who attended reflected on some of the most influential people of their lives.

“When you’re younger, you don’t necessarily appreciate how awesome your dad is,” said Melissa Wolf. She brought her dad for almost a decade to Lemon Creek Winery for this event. “The older you get, the more you appreciate your dad.”

“My dad was terrific. Unfortunately he is no longer with us,” said Schuerman. “If dad was here today, he would’ve absolutely loved this event.”

A few dads shared their “dad jokes” with us.

“What do you call a frog with no legs?,” asked one. “Un-hoppy!”

Lemon Creek Winery has events all year round. For more information on future events, click here.

