High-speed pursuit ends with 2 arrested in Fulton County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A high-speed police chase that began in Miami County ended with 2 people arrested in Fulton County.

On Friday evening, a state trooper was patrolling US-31 in Miami County when he saw a gold Ford speeding north at 103 mph in a 60 zone. The Ford led the trooper on a chase through Miami County and Fulton County roadways, allegedly reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Police deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Old US-31 and CR 650 S., which caused the driver of the Ford to stop the vehicle prior to hitting the sticks. A search of the Ford revealed THC wax, marijuana, synthetic urine, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver has been identified as Michael Leonard, 22, of Carmel, and the passenger in the vehicle has been identified as Ciarra Blameuser, 18, also of Carmel.

Leonard faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine, reckless driving, and operating without financial responsibility.

Blameuser faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

