Free documentary highlighting Elkhart’s Black history showing at the Ruthmere

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you ever heard of “Benham West”?

A new documentary aims to tell more people about a part of Elkhart’s history. It’s part of Michiana’s past you may not have known about.

It was a thriving Black neighborhood but was cleared out in the ‘70s. Elders of West Benham were able to tell their stories of the neighborhood, so the history of the people could live on. You can learn more about it at the Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart because they have two more screenings Monday afternoon.

There’s a showing at 2 p.m. and another at 6 p.m.

The Ruthmere Museum is located at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.

