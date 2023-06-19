First Alert Weather: Warm Weather Expected Most of the Week
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
This next week is expected to be warm with building high pressure, with little to no rain chances until the next weekend.
Today- Partly Cloudy, Highs in the mid 80s
Tonight- Mostly Clear, Lows in the low 60s
Tuesday- Sunny and Hot, Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday Night, Clear, Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday, Sunny and Hot, Highs in the low 90s.
