First Alert Weather: Warm Weather Expected Most of the Week

First Alert Weather
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

This next week is expected to be warm with building high pressure, with little to no rain chances until the next weekend.

Today- Partly Cloudy, Highs in the mid 80s

Tonight- Mostly Clear, Lows in the low 60s

Tuesday- Sunny and Hot, Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night, Clear, Lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, Sunny and Hot, Highs in the low 90s.

