First Alert Weather: 90s return this week with limited rain chances

Heat returns this week with highs nearing 90F Tuesday & Wednesday.



👉 Paws can burn in just a few seconds during the afternoon hours when high temperatures reach into the upper 80s & 90s‼️



👉 This is also a reminder to NEVER leave pets and kids in the car ‼️#INwx #MIwx pic.twitter.com/hN4y9aCsBS — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) June 19, 2023

This is expected to be warm with building high pressure, with little to no rain chances until the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Wind ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 90F. Low 65F. Wind NE at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 90F. Low 64F. Wind E at 10 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 85F. Low 64F. Wind ENE at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or T-storm. High 82F. Low 62F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

