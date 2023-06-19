First Alert Weather: 90s return this week with limited rain chances
Small chance of showers this weekend. Coverage will be spotty with just a drink of water expected for some.
This is expected to be warm with building high pressure, with little to no rain chances until the weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Wind ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 90F. Low 65F. Wind NE at 10 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 90F. Low 64F. Wind E at 10 to 25 mph.
THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 85F. Low 64F. Wind ENE at 10 to 25 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or T-storm. High 82F. Low 62F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
