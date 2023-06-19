Elkhart hosting Juneteenth celebration at Roosevelt Center Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are putting on the final touches for the city’s Juneteenth celebration on Monday.

It’s all happening tonight from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roosevelt Center Park. Attendees can support Black-owned businesses and organizations from across Michiana and hear from community leaders as they honor Black history and emancipation.

Plus, there will even be live performances, including music from a DJ, a free online raffle, and much more!

Roosevelt Center Park is located at 1508 Prairie St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.