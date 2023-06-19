Advertise With Us

Detours in Mishawaka due to water repairs and sewer work

Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, South Mill Street will close between 4th Street and 3rd...
Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, South Mill Street will close between 4th Street and 3rd Street for sewer work.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two traffic patterns changes in Mishawaka are taking effect today and tomorrow.

  1. Westbound lanes on Edison Road between Saint Andrews Circle and Grape Road are restricted to just one lane due to emergency water repairs. The work is expected to finish on Wednesday, June 21, weather permitting.
  2. At 8 a.m. Monday, June 19, South Mill Street will close between 4th Street and 3rd Street for sewer work. Weather permitting, the blockage will remain until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

See the maps for more information.

Westbound lanes on Edison Road between Saint Andrews Circle and Grape Road are restricted to...
Westbound lanes on Edison Road between Saint Andrews Circle and Grape Road are restricted to just one lane for water repairs. (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a...
Mishawaka police respond to 2-vehicle crash on Main Street
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987
Uniroyal 'BlastCast' in Mishawaka
Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

Latest News

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect, who is awaiting formal charges by the...
Woman killed sitting on backyard patio in Baroda Twp.
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households
The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.
Critical Need for O+ Blood
24 apartments damaged in Elkhart fire