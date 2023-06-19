Detours in Mishawaka due to water repairs and sewer work
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two traffic patterns changes in Mishawaka are taking effect today and tomorrow.
- Westbound lanes on Edison Road between Saint Andrews Circle and Grape Road are restricted to just one lane due to emergency water repairs. The work is expected to finish on Wednesday, June 21, weather permitting.
- At 8 a.m. Monday, June 19, South Mill Street will close between 4th Street and 3rd Street for sewer work. Weather permitting, the blockage will remain until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 23.
See the maps for more information.
