Critical Need for O+ Blood

The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.
The South Bend Medical Foundation says there's a critical need for O+ blood.(American Red Cross)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.

At the same time, the foundation says it’s seen a drastic drop in appointments.

There’s several ways you can sign up to donate— you can click here or call (574) 234-1157 to setup an appointment.

You can also visit donor centers at either of the following locations:

  • 3355 Douglas Rd. (South Bend)
  • 2222 Rieth Blvd. (Goshen)

24 apartments damaged in Elkhart fire