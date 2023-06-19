SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.

At the same time, the foundation says it’s seen a drastic drop in appointments.

There’s several ways you can sign up to donate— you can click here or call (574) 234-1157 to setup an appointment.

You can also visit donor centers at either of the following locations:

3355 Douglas Rd. (South Bend)

2222 Rieth Blvd. (Goshen)

