Critical Need for O+ Blood
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation says there’s a critical need for O+ blood.
At the same time, the foundation says it’s seen a drastic drop in appointments.
There’s several ways you can sign up to donate— you can click here or call (574) 234-1157 to setup an appointment.
You can also visit donor centers at either of the following locations:
- 3355 Douglas Rd. (South Bend)
- 2222 Rieth Blvd. (Goshen)
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.