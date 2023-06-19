Advertise With Us

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Michigan households

President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An estimated 35,000 households in Michigan will receive access to the internet as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Our reporting partners with the Herald-Palladium say that $61 million of federal funding will pay for the construction of underwater connections between Benton Harbor and Chicago to expand internet access.

The project is expected to take five years to complete.

