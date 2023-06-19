‘Back2School’ health fair coming to Pierre Moran Middle School in July

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - While school might have just let out, a “Back2School” health fair is happening at Pierre Moran Middle School!

The Minority Health Coalition and Elkhart Community Schools will host the event on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will offer free screenings, including school physicals, eye exams, dental, blood pressure, glucose readings, and so much more.

There will even be free school supplies and backpacks while supplies last!

Students 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The flyer for the event. (Elkhart Community Schools)

