27th annual U93 ‘Roofsit’ returns to Michiana this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - An important tradition returns to Michiana this week.

The annual U93 “Roofsit” is returning, and the fundraising event shines a spotlight on child abuse and neglect.

U93′s Roofsit is now in its 27th year, raising funds for education and assistance for survivors and families. Last year Roofsit raised over $200,000!

The goal this year? To beat that number! Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with the organizer of the event.

“The money goes to various organizations throughout LaPorte, St. Joe, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, and Cass counties in Michigan. So, it stays local,” said Deanie Kopec, with the Youth Services Bureau of St. Joseph County.

On Tuesday night, there will be a “Cookies and Canvas” event open to all ages. The event will be at Martin’s Super Markets at Heritage Square from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“Kids and Family Day” is on Wednesday, and the “Donut Drive-Thru” is on Friday!

The schedule for Kids & Family Day!
The schedule for Kids & Family Day!(U93)

The number to call to donate, or get resources, is 574-234-KIDS. The phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.

For more information on the Roofsit, click here.

