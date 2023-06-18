Sunday Morning Spotlight: T2 Sports Performance

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A somewhat hidden sports performance center on South Bend’s west side that’s helping local and Notre Dame athletes reach their top potential.

T2 Sports Performance is nestled into the building at 3300 W. Sample Street, where you’ll also find the South Bend Chocolate Company factory and outlet store.

The guys behind T2 Sports Performance — Tevin Lake, Robert “Bobbo” Torres, and Derrick Addison — joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to tell us how they’re building “champions on the field, scholars in the classroom, and leaders in the community.”

For more information, watch the full interview above! You can also reach out to T2 Sports Performance on Facebook or Instagram.

