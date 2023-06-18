South Bend Tradeworks celebrates first anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local salvage shop is turning one years old. South Bend Tradeworks said they are the only salvage shop in the area

The non-profit started as a small garage before moving out to larger space. They offer workshops in home restoration skills

South Bend Tradeworks helps to keep trash out of landfills and offers materials for historic homes, with the goal of preserving local historic buildings.

“We have a three-part mission which is, one, to educate homeowners, residents, people interested in how to fix up or restore their historic homes, so we teach them about historic trades so we have a workshop series and have experts come in and give people the skills they need because South Bend has a rich history of historic buildings and historic homes,” explained Jennifer Henecke, Board Member of South Bend Trade Works.

South Bend Trade Works is open every third Saturday and first Friday of the month. Additional information can be found at its website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.