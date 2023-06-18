Potawatomi Park hosts South Bend Pride Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LGBTQ Resource Center played host to the South Bend Pride Festival at Potawatomi Park.

The Saturday festival featured live entertainment as well as a vendor fair and also had health information, HIV testing, along with counselors on hand.

The overall goal remained to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

“This builds the community in a lot of different ways - not only just queer-owned businesses but ally businesses that want to support the community and really connect them together,” stated H.R. Jung, Executive Director at the LGBTQ Resource Center. “I know a lot of people in the LGBT community who want to support people who are queer so this is a great opportunity to get out and know who’s in the community and what they’re doing.”

The LGBTQ Resource Center’s next Pride Month event will be June 22nd at the South Bend Cubs game.

