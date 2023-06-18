Penn baseball repeats as Class 4A state champions

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, the Penn High School baseball team is bringing a state championship back home to Michiana!

The Kingsmen shut out top-ranked Center Grove 2-0 in the Class 4A state final on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis. While it’s Penn’s sixth title overall in baseball, it’s the first time the program has won titles in back-to-back seasons.

Penn drew first blood in the top of the third inning thanks to an RBI double from Cam Dombrowski. He was subsequently driven in on an Evan Tuesley single, and that proved to be the only two runs Penn needed all game.

The Kingsmen were led by a strong outing from starting pitcher Adam Lehmann, who struck out 10 over six innings and limited Center Grove’s lineup to only three hits.

The Trojans made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh after Dawson French came in for relief, but the Kingsmen were able to close it out and start celebrating their second championship in as many seasons.

Penn finishes the season with an overall record of 27-8.

Thanks to the softball team’s state championship last weekend, Penn is just the second school in state history to win a softball and baseball state title in the same year. The last school to do this was New Palestine in 2004.

