Mishawaka's RetroFest takes guests on trip down memory lane

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday was a blast from the past for those who attended Mishawaka’s inaugural RetroFest.

As you can imagine, it was a much different blast from the one that happened in the city on this date 23 years ago.

The fest brought bands from the Michiana area who played hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. There were plenty of local food trucks to enjoy while singing along to your favorite songs from the past.

There was even some entertainment for the kids, with a whole truck of old school-arcade games available to play. All in all, it was an evening of fun for the whole family.

“We want to make sure that when we’re doing things, we’re giving back to the community and engaging with the community,” said Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko. “We always want to make sure we help out the community first. What’s really cool about this event is it’s family-friendly. It isn’t just 21 (and older), so kids can come out and have a good time.”

The event was a hit, with over 2,000 people in attendance. The city is hoping to turn it into an annual event.

