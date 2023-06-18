Advertise With Us

Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to officials, a man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park. The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, police said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog’s owner in New York City’s Central Park, officials said.

The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.

According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant’s unleashed dog began biting at the woman’s pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.

No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a...
Mishawaka police respond to 2-vehicle crash on Main Street
Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
Uniroyal 'BlastCast' in Mishawaka
Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

Latest News

Authorities gather at the scene of a shootout between Pennsylvania State Troopers and a gunman...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, carries an item from debris in a trailer park that was damaged by...
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Two people were killed in a mass shooting near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, during the...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
27-year-old man killed by homemade explosive, sheriff’s office says