88-year-old Edwardsburg man flown to hospital after tractor rolls over, traps him

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 88-year-old Edwardsburg man was airlifted to the hospital after a tractor rolled over and landed on top of him Saturday night.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called around 9 p.m. to the 27000 block of Indigan Lane on reports of a traumatic injury.

Officials say the man was driving a tractor up a hill when it rolled over and landed on top him, causing him to be trapped.

After he was freed from the tractor, he was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by MedFlight. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Pride Care Ambulance, Edwardsburg Fire, Edwardsburg Ambulance, and MedFlight.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.