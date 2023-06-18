24th annual Juneteenth celebration held at LaSalle Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For 24 years, LaSalle Park has been filled with the sound of music, the smell of food and people gathering with neighbors for a good time and conversation.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at LaSalle Park for the annual Juneteenth celebration presented by the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo.

“We’re having a good time, it’s nice weather,” said Shay Cole, a community member celebrating Juneteenth.”[I] got my grandkids out here having fun. We’re just out here talking seeing who we see.”

Saturday’s celebration is something community members say is a beautiful sight.

“We have the community just coming out to celebrate such a beautiful holiday and everybody’s having a good time,” said Gelasius Morgan. “We’re having some cool hip hop playing and everything. It’s just beautiful.”

But while the fun and games are front and center, there’s a deeper meaning to the now recently established federal holiday.

“For one, it’s important for us to recognize and to remember that with the Emancipation Proclamation, not all slaves were free,” said chapter president of the South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo. “It did take about two years afterwards for all slaves in Texas to know that they were free. In happened on June 19, 1865, and so we take that June 19 and combine it to become Juneteenth.”

Some vendors even provided free meals. One of them being the Cadillac Club of South Bend.

“They always do this and I’m always going to take my hat off to {the Cadillac Club},” said Cindy Johnson, who has relatives in the Cadillac Club “It’s a lot of work to try to feed everyone. Because everybody doesn’t have the money.”

