24 apartments damaged in Elkhart fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Fire Department says 24 apartments were damaged in a fire on Saturday at a complex on the city’s north side.

Firefighters were called just before 4:25 p.m. to the 2600 block of Troon Court at The Highlands Apartments on reports of a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

It was later determined that the fire was coming from the attic. It took firefighters approximately three and a half hours to extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze, but they did not need to go to the hospital. No injuries were reported among the building’s residents.

24 of the building’s 30 apartments were affected by either fire, smoke, or water damage. All residents within the building were displaced and the American Red Cross was contacted to aid with those residents. Once the fire was extinguished, EFD personnel helped families retrieve essential items.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

