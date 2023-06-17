SBFD responds to early morning house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating after a house caught fire early Saturday morning.

On the department’s Facebook page, officials wrote that crews responded to a home that was fully engulfed in the 700 block of East Indiana Avenue.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the blaze is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 574-235-9255.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.