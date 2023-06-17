SBFD investigating early morning house fire

Crews responded to a home that was fully engulfed in the 700 block of E. Indiana Avenue.
Crews responded to a home that was fully engulfed in the 700 block of E. Indiana Avenue.(SBFD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating after a house caught fire early Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, officials with the department said crews responded to a home that was fully engulfed in the 700 block of E. Indiana Avenue.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the blaze is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 574-235-9255. You can also submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a...

Mishawaka police respond to 2-vehicle crash on Main Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a two-vehicle collision.

News

A Rosie Place for Children parties with animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
For many kids at A Rosie Place for Children, visiting the zoo is not an option, which is why a “party with animals” was brought to them.

Community

The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum...

Saturday Morning Sitdown: African American trailblazers exhibit at The History Museum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum through July 15.

High School

Bridgman baseball wins Division 3 state championship

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bees defeated top-ranked Algonac 7-1 on Saturday to capture their second state title in baseball and first since 1987.

Latest News

Health

100 Black Men of Greater South Bend advocate for men’s health, free prostate exams

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Urologists from the Urology Associates of South Bend and members of the 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend share why it's important for Black men to get a prostate exam.

News

WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000

WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Looking back at Uniroyal ahead of the 'BlastCast'

WNDU Vault: Looking back at Uniroyal ahead of the 'BlastCast'

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Trailblazers- Legacies of Excellence at The History Museum

Saturday Morning Sitdown: African American trailblazers exhibit at The History Museum

Updated: 12 hours ago
The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum through July 15.

Pets

If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County...

2nd Chance Pet: Sugar Plum

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

News

If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County...

2nd Chance Pet: Sugar plum

Updated: 13 hours ago