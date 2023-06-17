Saturday Morning Sitdown: African American trailblazers exhibit at The History Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum in South Bend is recognizing local trailblazers in African American culture and history.

The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum through July 15. The exhibit celebrates recipients of The History Museum’s African American Legacy Award, including Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam, the recipient of this year’s award.

The exhibit also chronicles the story of Rosemary Sanders, the first African American musician to play in the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

To learn more about the exhibit, Jack Springgate was joined on 16 News Now Saturday Morning by Kristie Erickson, the deputy executive director of The History Museum. For Jack’s full interview with Kristie, watch the video above.

For more information on The History Museum before you go check out the exhibit for yourself, click here.

