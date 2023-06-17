A Rosie Place for Children parties with animals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Animals from the Potawatomi Zoo took a trip to A Rosie Place for Children Saturday morning to bring the zoo to kids who typically aren’t able to go out and see them.

A Rosie Place for Children is a specialty hospital that serves kids who are medically fragile.

For many kids at A Rosie Place for Children, visiting the zoo is not an option, which is why a “party with animals” was brought to them. The party had fun animal-themed games, prizes, and of course, real animals from the zoo.

“I think it’s amazing that you can have people out in the community that are willing to come and see the kids that we have here,” said Tieal Bishop, chief executive at A Rosie Place for Children. “Our kids don’t always have that ability to go out into the community and do all the great things that other kids get to do. So, it’s amazing. We’re so grateful every single time someone can come out and see our kid that can’t get to them.”

For more information on A Rosie Place for Children, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.