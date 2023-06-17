Portage Manor families speak out after feeling ‘misled’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Family members of Portage Manor residents say they feel unheard and misled.

They held a press conference outside the County-City Building Friday to share their frustration.

Earlier this week, the St. Joseph County Council voted to close Portage Manor. The facility houses those with mental illness and disabilities.

Now the question people are asking is: Where will residents go?

County officials say they are holding facility fairs and have a state ombudsman on site to help with the transition.

Family members, however, claim options are limited.

“They should be accountable for this and see everything that we are seeing in black and white and see what our options are because they don’t thoroughly understand,” said one family member.

“South Bend homeless shelter. Faith Mission. Hope Ministries...He obviously cannot live in any of these places. This is worthless...I didn’t even want to take this piece of paper because it is an insult. It’s disgusting that this is their answer to me,” said family member Laura McLellan.

At last check, the closing date is slated for July 31.

“The 31 days solid, from what I understand, from downstate that’s the closing door date...They lock the doors on the 31st. If you ain’t got a home, you’re on the streets no matter what they say,” said one family member.

“This demographic really needed a Portage Manor, and there’s more people out there that need Portage Manor, not only in our county but throughout the state,” said family member and advocate Roy Saenz.

