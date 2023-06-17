Advertise With Us

No serious injuries in two-vehicle crash near Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews have cleaned up the debris from a two-vehicle crash near Notre Dame Friday evening.

Emergency crews told 16 News Now that they responded to the intersection of South Bend Avenue and Twyckenham Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

The South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now no one was seriously injured, and the road has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka.
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

Corewell Health to host senior community education event in Buchanan
Indiana gender-affirming care for minors ban blocked by federal judge
Corewell Health hosting free community education event for seniors
No serious injuries in two-vehicle crash near Notre Dame