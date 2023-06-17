Mishawaka Police investigating 2-car crash on Main Street
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash on one of Mishawaka’s busiest roads.
Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway for a two-vehicle collision.
Police said one woman was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures. No major injuries were reported.
No roads needed to be closed for an extended period of time.
