Mishawaka Police investigating 2-car crash on Main Street

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash on one of Mishawaka’s busiest roads.

Just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Main Street and Edison Parkway for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said one woman was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures. No major injuries were reported.

No roads needed to be closed for an extended period of time.

