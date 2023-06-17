Advertise With Us

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka.
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: 70s and 80s return this weekend; Low rain chances
Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed...
‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current