Corewell Health to host senior community education event in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Calling all Michigan seniors!

Corewell Health is encouraging those 55 and older to attend a free community event called “Seniors in the Know” at the Buchanan Area Senior Center on Tuesday, June 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event will feature light refreshments and experts on a variety of topics ranging from home safety, financial exploitation and scams, services from local agencies, and more! Those with questions about the event can call the center at 269-695-7119.

The Buchanan Area Senior Center is located at 810 Rynearson St.

