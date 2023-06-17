Corewell Health to host senior community education event in Buchanan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Calling all Michigan seniors!
Corewell Health is encouraging those 55 and older to attend a free community event called “Seniors in the Know” at the Buchanan Area Senior Center on Tuesday, June 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event will feature light refreshments and experts on a variety of topics ranging from home safety, financial exploitation and scams, services from local agencies, and more! Those with questions about the event can call the center at 269-695-7119.
The Buchanan Area Senior Center is located at 810 Rynearson St.
