Bridgman baseball wins first state title since 1987

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time since 1987, the Bridgman Bees are state champions in baseball.

The Bees defeated top-ranked Algonac 7-1 on Saturday in the Division 3 state final at Michigan State University to capture their second state title in program history and their first since 1987 when they won it all in Class D.

Starting pitcher Chuck Pagel was magnificent for the Bees, as was his defense behind him. Pagel went all seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Pagel’s run support was huge as well. The game was scoreless until the Bees got the bats buzzing in the bottom of the third inning, scoring four runs to take a comfortable lead. Bridgman added some insurance with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Algonac broke through in the top of the sixth during the Muskrats’ first real offensive threat of the game, but the damage was limited to only one run.

Bridgman went on to add another insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth before closing out the win in the top of the seventh.

“I feel great, man. This is probably the best I’ve had of my life ever. It just feels amazing,” said junior shortstop Alec MacMartin after the game. “We just played our game, was having fun, and we ended up winning. So now, we’re having even more fun.”

The Bees also took time after the game to thank the community for all its support during their state championship run.

“It feels so great. All the people who made the trip out, we want to thank you,” Pagel said. “The community hass been great. They’ve always been behind us, and it feels great to win one for them because they’re living through us, and we’re so grateful.”

“For everybody that attended this game and was cheering for us at home, it makes me feel incredible,” said head coach Justin Hahaj. “That feeling when we finally won that game was so emotional. I can’t even put it into words.”

The Bees finish the season with a 33-9 overall record.

(WNDU)

