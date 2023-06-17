Bridgman baseball wins Division 3 state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman High School baseball team is bringing a state championship home to Michiana!

The Bees defeated top-ranked Algonac 7-1 on Saturday in the Division 3 state final at Michigan State University to capture their second state title in baseball and first since 1987 when they won the Class D state crown.

The game was scoreless until Bridgman broke through in the bottom of the third inning, scoring four runs to take a comfortable lead. The Bees added some insurance with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Algonac broke through in the top of the sixth during the Muskrats’ first real offensive threat of the game, but the damage was limited to only one run.

Bridgman went on to add another insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth before closing out the win in the top of the seventh.

The Bees finish the season with a 33-9 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.