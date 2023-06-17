Advertise With Us

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka.
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka
Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts
WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000
WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000